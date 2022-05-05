Reader’s letter: Fundraising is back on for Pevensey village church

Like many others, St Nicolas Church in Pevensey had to cancel all its planned fundraising events for 2020, but now we are launching a programme for this coming year.
We are raising funds for a new organ, other essential repairs and general maintenance of our beautiful, historic church.
It is not generally known that churches depend entirely on their congregations for financial support and therefore do depend on raising money in various ways to keep our churches open. The following events have been planned and we warmly welcome everyone to come along to one or two of these and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this ancient and beautiful church and help preserve it for the future.
May 28 – Melody Magpies; June 19 – Sussex Song Makers; July 2 - Alan Gresty’s Ragtimers; August 27/29 – Flower Festival.
If you would like to come along to any of these events contact [email protected] for full details.
