Reader's letter: Horsham MP was 'preternaturally loyal' to Boris Johnson and his government

I was half inclined to agree with the Reverend Canon Andrew Pearson’s heartfelt tribute to our local MP for his faithful devotion to our departing Prime Minister.

Having written to Mr Quin on several occasions, I can confirm from his – admittedly sometimes cut and paste – responses that he was preternaturally loyal to Mr Johnson and his government.

This included voting against bills to feed hungry children (you may remember that a footballer forced a U-turn) supporting plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, empathising with government advisors who drive to beauty spots in the middle of lockdowns to test their eyesight and insisting on waiting for the Sue Gray ‘Partygate’ report before appearing to decide that despite its findings, it was all water under the bridge anyway.

Mr Quin was also keen to align himself with the fantastic notion that despite well over 100,000 Covid deaths, the care homes disaster, the dodgy contracts, at least 20 billion wasted on a failed test and trace system, one of the slowest growing economies in the G7, a Brexit deal that plainly isn’t oven ready at all, the NHS in crisis – not to mention the cost-of-living catastrophe, Mr Johnson ‘got all the big calls right’.

You could call it integrity. Or might it be that, unlike many of his colleagues at the next election, there is virtually no prospect of any Tory MP in Horsham losing their seat?