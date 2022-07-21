The Census figures show that the population growth for England is 6.6 per cent and for the South East 7.5 per cent.

This shows what we have long suspected, that this area is taking far more than it's fair share of population increase.

Horsham district (Photo: Google Maps)

Unfortunately for us, coastal towns cannot expand southwards, and other places are limited by the South Downs, but that is no reason why Horsham should be dumped on, just because London is becoming intolerable.