The Census figures show that the population growth for England is 6.6 per cent and for the South East 7.5 per cent.
This shows what we have long suspected, that this area is taking far more than it's fair share of population increase.
Unfortunately for us, coastal towns cannot expand southwards, and other places are limited by the South Downs, but that is no reason why Horsham should be dumped on, just because London is becoming intolerable.
• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.