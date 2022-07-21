Reader's letter: Horsham population growth is alarming

From: Barbara Thomas, Billingshurst

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:36 pm

The Census figures show that the population growth for England is 6.6 per cent and for the South East 7.5 per cent.

The figures for Horsham district show an alarming growth of 11.8 per cent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

This shows what we have long suspected, that this area is taking far more than it's fair share of population increase.

Horsham district (Photo: Google Maps)

Unfortunately for us, coastal towns cannot expand southwards, and other places are limited by the South Downs, but that is no reason why Horsham should be dumped on, just because London is becoming intolerable.

• Share your own views – email your letters to [email protected]. Please keep letters to a maximum of 300 words. Letters cannot be published without a name and postal address. Also include a daytime phone number if possible. We reserve the right to edit any letter.

Read More

Read More
Census shows large population growth in Horsham district

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Views sought on future of leading Horsham attraction

SEE ALSO: Reader's letter: A24 slip road layout is one of the worst in UK and Europe

READEREnglandSouth EastSouth Downs