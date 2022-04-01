How many people are aware that in June of this year Hastings Borough Council will seek to do away with the bye laws that have sought to protect pedestrians in Alexandra Park, Hastings, from cycles and other wheeled vehicles since 1865.
The aim is to create new bye laws that will favour the use of cycles, along with motorised cycles, and e-scooters. As many will know from their experiences on ‘the promenade’ (paved public walk), the aforementioned very easily reach speeds of 30mph and more.
I had, as lead petitioner, a meeting with ESCC where they demonstrated a complete lack of concern for the pedestrian majority.
As you well know, local elections will be upon us in May. Please make your feelings known to all sources that may help to prevent this lack of concern for the elderly, the infirm, the blind and the mentally-challenged.
The beautiful Alexandra Park is an oasis in the desert of an increasingly urbanised and chaotic Hastings.
The present world situation tells us that there is no place for a prevailing apathetic and laissez-faire attitude in a civilised environment.
