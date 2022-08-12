Reader's letter: Let water flow by clearing ditches and streams

With regards to the water situation at present, would it not be a good idea for all councils, the Environment Agency and land owners to make sure that all ditches and streams were cleared properly so that the water, when it finally rains, has somewhere to go, and make it a priority?
