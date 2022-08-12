Reader's letter: Let water flow by clearing ditches and streams

From: Wendy Corbett, Mercer Road, Warnham

By Letter by a Reader
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:00 pm

With regards to the water situation at present, would it not be a good idea for all councils, the Environment Agency and land owners to make sure that all ditches and streams were cleared properly so that the water, when it finally rains, has somewhere to go, and make it a priority?

A grey heron stands besides a drying up stream into Weir Wood Reservoir, near Forest Row, which was 60 per cent full on August 10 (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Dan Kitwood)

