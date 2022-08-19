Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May I thank all those who in so many ways supported the Old Town Carnival and Old Town Week, especially the marshals and coin counters who did their essential work in what were, to say the least, trying conditions.

Some of the dedicated band of marshals can be seen at every major event in the town throughout the year.

The fact that the carnival was slightly shorter than usual did not diminish the enthusiasm of the participants nor the happiness of the children’s faces and the generosity of our supporters.

The reflections of past carnivals by Andrew Hemsley raises some interesting points. In those days there were 24 separate classes including 4 pedestrian ones, all with their own cups and a small amount of cash the highest being £25 for best in show.

This year also we have had, for various reasons, a lack of support from other town’s carnival queens and majorettes.

If you take six floats plus the distance between out of the procession that is nearly a quarter mile lost from one class alone.

The cost of putting on a carnival, like everything else, has escalated over the years we are obliged to pay for insurance, ambulance cover ,road closures, security and we have to balance the cost of a band against a donation to a worthwhile charity.

The comparison with the Bonfire parade by one reader needs a few things put straight. Firstly that it has a fee paying membership of up to 200 members each paying £15 many of these members are delegated jobs throughout the year such as torch making, fund raising, effigy building etc. compared to the carnival committee of 25 organizing everything .

Next the procession depends on the attendance of Bonfire societies visiting from Kent and all over Sussex to provide colour and variation, some of which have had to close just the same as some carnivals.

Both in their own way provide entertainment for the Public at different times of the year.

One other interesting fact is the Old Town Carnival Committee comprises of a president, chairman, vice chairman, secretary and 5 other members who are paid up Bonfire society members.

The suggestion that we go back to the drawing board needs people to draw on it.