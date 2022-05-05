Reader’s letter: Naked Eastbourne cyclists just a load of exhibitionists

Regarding ‘Eastbourne and Wealden naked bike ride to take place’ click here to read:

I have to question the motive behind such a dreadful ‘event’. This travesty takes place under the thin guise of ‘to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists and our planet’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a load of tosh.

World Naked Bike Ride in Hastings SUS-180406-073215001

These naked people are nothing more than a load of exhibitionists who get off on exhibiting themselves on poor unsuspecting people and children when otherwise they would be arrested for indecent exposure.

The majority couldn’t give a damn about the cause they claim to ride for, and they have their own agenda as suggested above. The Cuckoo Trail is too narrow for such an event and is used by families and the like.

I have been riding a bicycle for more than 40 years and have toured many parts of the UK and the Continent.

At no time have I felt it necessary to remove my clothes to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists indeed the advice from British Cycling is not to ride without a top because of the risk from sun and wind.

I suggest the group join the CTC (Cycling Touring Club) or British Cycling.

The CTC was involved in financing the Cuckoo Trail as we know it. Both bodies campaign on our behalf for a better deal for cyclists. But of course, this is not the reason they are subjecting families to such an appalling spectacle.

I spent some time in Brighton with my wife a couple of years ago, I cannot recall seeing any signs warning of the naked bike ride that was to take place shortly.

The first we knew of it was a police bike stopping the traffic, which included us. It is all very well for Mr Pell saying “if you don’t like it don’t look” but, being confronted with such a gross spectacle, to look at my footwell for 10 minutes whilst they rode past was not feasible or practical.

Interesting to note that some of the bike riders were on hire bikes. I suggest they have just come off the nudist beach to take part for a laugh at the public expense.

Do us all a favour, enjoy your time in your designated areas and leave the rest of us to enjoy our day.