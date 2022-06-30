Reader’s letter: New tennis ticketing system poor reward for Eastbourne’s loyalty

Spectators coming to the Rothesay International Eastbourne Tennis Tournament are now expected by the LTA to download their tickets to an app, which even some gatekeepers find difficulty in checking, causing long hold ups.
Anyone not possessing a smartphone has had to queue at the box office with order number and identification in order to have a ticket printed.
Even weekly ticket holders (paid for over two and a half years ago) had been told to do this only on the day.
For visitors with mobility problems this has meant the possibility of having to cross the width of the grounds to get to their seats every day.
Eastbourne residents, many of them now elderly, have supported this tournament over the years and are now faced with this problem - a poor reward for their loyalty.
Could we hope that the LTA will reconsider and return to the normal practice of sending 'goods' paid for through the post?