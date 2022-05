Regarding the Eastbourne naked bike ride report and recent letters to the editor:

There are different opinions about this event.

But why should people want to make a huge impact on others and go riding naked?

World Naked Bike Ride in Hastings 22/8/21

You wouldn't go naked up the town shops would you?

If people want to go around naked, they should do it away from others who might be embarrassed…

If people are not worried about showing of their body then think of others who are.