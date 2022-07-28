Reader's letter: Passport renewal record turnaround

From: Sheila Lovell, Hurstfield Close, Haywards Heath

Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:38 pm

In these days of adverse publicity regarding H.M. Passport Office I need to pass on my recent experience.

On Monday, July 11, around 4.30 in the afternoon I applied for a renewal of my passport.

On the same afternoon I posted back my old passport by secure delivery. Throughout the week I was kept informed by text and email that ‘Passport Application Received’, ‘Old Passport Received’, ‘Passport Application Received’, ‘Your Passport Has Been Printed’, ‘Your Passport Scheduled for Delivery Today’ and finally ‘Sign Your Passport’.

I received the passport at 12.15pm on Friday, July 15, within a week of my application – and all through that week I knew exactly how my application was progressing.

One hears tales of people waiting weeks for their passport so I was totally surprised by the speed and efficiency of the service.

I am very happy with the treatment I received and congratulate them on their prompt response.

