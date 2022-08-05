Reader's letter: Penny wise, pound foolish Eastbourne council

Eastbourne Town Hall

Eastbourne Borough Council has failed to completely resurface the full length of Selwyn Drive during recent works.

Failing to resurface the whole of this very short road and not leave a few yards still with a broken surface and numerous pot holes is stupid.

The cost of hiring the numerous pieces of machinery and the staff must have been considerable so we in this road cannot understand why when having waited over 30 years to have the road repaired they have resurface all but a short pierce to the junction with Selwyn Road.

The men carrying out the work were as amazed as we are that the council should deem it unnecessary to carry out the resurfacing to the junction and said that as soon as the winter frost come the the holes and where the top surface has already broken away will become even deeper and more dangerous and will require fill, adding to the expense of work already carried out.