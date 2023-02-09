From: John Barstow, member of USDAW Executive Council

I am writing in relation to the land slip on the A29 in Pulborough and to make case for the issue to be resolved to benefit of retail and business in Pulborough.

I understand that the cutting down of a major tree a few years ago contrary to scientific advice may have disturbed the ground.

Trees have important role in stabilising ground and soaking up excess rain.

The landslide – seen from the air – which has closed the A29 at Pulborough and has led to a drop-off in trade for local businesses (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

The effect upon the closure of the road has caused a loss of trade to shops and business and has impaired the safety of young people as traffic gets diverted into residential areas and past a primary school.

My challenge to the authorities is just get the debris cleared so that road can be re-opened.

May I politely remind the public authorities that their revenues depends upon a successful business sector.

Hence all the public authorities need to do is just clear up the debris and reopen the road.

The cost of clearing the debris will be a drop in the ocean compared to loss of trade and revenues arising from closure of a strategic road that’s been there since Roman times.

