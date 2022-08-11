Reader's letter: Search for Second World War veteran’s family

I wonder if your readers could help.
My father, Frank Buckley (b.1918), was a rear gunner in the RAF in the Second World War.
The navigator on his plane, was Paul Dyer, of Dial Post.
Their plan was part of Squadron 912 and was shot down at Tobruk, North Africa.
They were all captured by the Italians and dad spent the rest of the war in a Polish concentration camp (the infamous Stalag 8b at Lamsdorf).
My dad originated from Congleton, Cheshire, which is where I grew up.
I remember him meeting up with Paul Dyer, perhaps at Caterpillar Club events, when I was a child in the 1960s. The crew were all great friends.
I have a number of photographs of the crew and wonder if there are any members of Paul Dyer’s family, still in the Dial Post and Horsham area, who might like originals or copies of them?
Unfortunately, I do not use an email address but can be contacted by phone, post or through the newspaper.
[Editor’s note: email [email protected] or phone 07803 505653 for details]
