Reader's letter: Southwater Country Park consultation is a ‘cynical exercise’

As my wife and I are frequent visitors to Southwater Country Park with our grandchildren I read with interest the feature on page one of last week’s WSCT (July 21) at Horsham DC intention to launch a consultation over the coming weeks on satisfaction levels with the park.
Upon reading the feature my thoughts immediately went to parking and by eliminating parking charges I am sure park usage would increase significantly.
Then, to my horror on turning to page three I read that Horsham DC are looking to INCREASE charges for parking at the park!
What a cynical exercise this consultation will turn out to be.
Whatever the outcome of the so-called 'consultation', increasing parking charges will deter visitors not encourage them.
What HDC are undertaking is an exercise, disguised as a consultation, that will see any future investment, assuming there is some, not coming at a capital cost or harming current income. Ridiculous.
