I felt I had to write and respond to the 'disappointed' Diane Hutchings (letters, August 12), who appears to represent 'all the Old Towners' when she complained that the carnival parade wasn't worth watching.

I have volunteered for the Hastings & Rother YMCA for 40 years this year and have loved every minute of it. Our small team of staff and volunteers handmade the magnificent roller boot and huge crown that sat atop it. It took them months of their spare time. Our enthusiastic young people then spent some weeks tie-dying their own colourful t shirts to wear on the day.

We had around 100 young people and families from our community came along on the day to support and raise funds along the way.

I can't speak for all the wonderful volunteers that put on so many much loved community events throughout the year but if we are anything to go by the planning and work takes all year!

Then the criticism begins, not enough, do better, was great in our day, poor show.

All I can say in defence of the carnival committee is they put in the work, they stepped and gave their time freely, they realised that all the big shops in Hastings have gone and know that smaller ones are still struggling out of Covid but they still got a parade out!