Reader's letter: "The Hastings carnival has become an embarrassment"

Letter from: Diane Hutchings, High Street, Hastings

Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:52 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:44 am
Hastings Carnival 2022. Photo by Frank Copper
The carnival has become an embarrassment compared to what it used to be, and I've been watching it since the late 60s.

Bonfire night parade is excellent - enthusiastic people, who have made the effort - well worth watching.

Come on carnival committee, back to the drawing board.

These are not just my opinions - what a shame for us old towners to hear that. So disappointed.

