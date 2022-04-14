Reader’s letter: The ugliness of these overhead wires

Regarding crossed wires over Eastbourne letter, headed Our Dispute With City Fibre click here to read:

I completely agree with Robert Lindley that the broadband companies are defacing our environment with their cavalier approach to installation.

We were shocked to find out that the council and therefore the town and residents have not been consulted about their preferences whether cables go overhead or underground.

All over Eastbourne we are already enduring the uncoordinated installation of broadband by two companies.

But apparently in a few years’ time, BT Open Reach will be doing it too.

If City Fibre and Lightning Fibre use BT’s poles now to install their networks overhead, BT will presumably then argue that it can’t disrupt their networks and so it will also have to stay overhead.

In those roads already suffering, we’ll have no chance of ever getting rid of the ugliness of wires.