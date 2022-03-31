Reader’s letter: There should be a Save Eastbourne From Airbourne campaign

In response to the Save Airbourne campaign in the Eastbourne Herald click here to read, I would like to suggest an alternative, a Save Eastbourne From Airbourne campaign.

The people who organise and sponsor Airbourne seem to have the opinion that most if not all the residents of the town want it. I would suggest that this far from the truth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been really lovely not having Airbourne these last two years. It is an extremely noisy event for the four days.

Airbourne 2017 Red Arrows (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170821-121203008

On Beachy Head they open large areas of protected Downland grass, turning large parts of the area into an unsightly car park and with helicopters flying overhead.

The number of cars that descend into Eastbourne causes a great deal of congestion and pollution on the roads.

Three years ago, Councillor Tutt declared with much fanfare that the town would be carbon neutral by 2030. Has he changed his mind about this as he is encouraging probably the most polluting event there could be?

It is possible though when he announced this, there was a local government election coming up soon so, perhaps he thought this sounded good! Remember this is the council that was prepared to sell off the Downs but was fortunately stopped by the local referendum who voted against this bad idea.

Gilly Moore in a letter of March 25 asks the question about having Airbourne this year anyway.

Considering the terrible events taking place in Ukraine right now, what is it going to be like by August?

Who wants to see war machines in the sky over Eastbourne, and do we really need to have the Red Arrows display as many as four times?