READER’S LETTER: Tins appeal for Ukraine pets

If anyone wants to donate tins of cat and dog food (tins only) to Ukraine animals the RSPCA shop in Bexhill is collecting to send out supplies in a few weeks, also there are charities such as the Humane Society who people can send money to if they prefer.
We are helping the people as well because they could not take a lot of food with them for their beloved pets, and there will be homeless animals who need help also.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK