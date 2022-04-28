Reader’s letter: Volunteer for Eastbourne based wildlife rescue group

A Sussex-based wildlife charity is appealing for volunteers for the busiest season of the year that is fast approaching.

Seahaven Wildlife Rescue is a registered charity, started in 2012 by Carrie Grace.

We are based in Eastbourne East Sussex, and we have recently built a dedicated wildlife hospital from scratch.

We need some volunteers to help with feeding and cleaning of the animals, orphan rearing and also drivers who can assist with emergency call-outs and rescues. We work alongside other rescues in the area and a specialist exotics veterinary surgeon, and it is vital that we can support each other as much as possible. Working together achieves the best outcome possible for the animals that rely on our help.

We specialise in intensive and medical care and often take on animals that are overlooked such as pigeons, gulls and mice. We can receive up to 50 calls a day during nesting season and overall treat and release up to 600 casualties every year. We are entirely voluntary and rely on donations. We are fortunate to work alongside a brilliant rescue group based in Brighton, Brighton and Hove Bird, Gull, Pigeon Wildlife Advice and Rescue Service.

During the busy season they are out all day everyday responding to urgent call outs, but we could desperately do with some more people on board to help.