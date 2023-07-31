Readers react to plans to open up Chichester shop space

Readers of Sussex World have shared their views after a business owner sought opinions on what to do with an empty cellar in the city.

Dan Waller, owner of Trojan Barbers in East Street, has found a sizeable cellar beneath his shop and decided to reach out the the community for ideas on what to do with it.

He told this newsapaper last week: “I have noticed one some [Sussex World] posts that when there’s a new shop that there are often lots of complaints. So maybe this is an opportunity to see what people want in Chichester.”

We asked our readers what they would like to see and received an influx if responses.

Part of the cellar space below Trojan Barber

Dan had put forward the idea of setting up a speakeasy cocktail bar in the space.

Lee Smith described the idea as ‘fantastic’.

Sarah Sanderson said: “A play café is much needed in central Chichester. There’s nowhere in the town centre that’s easy with toddlers (who are wonderful but don’t like sitting still while their Mum’s have a much-needed coffee!)"

Vicky Louise said: “A gaming area or something similar for the teenagers of the city. There’s not much for them to do that’s why they wander the streets. Escape room or something fun.”

Bev Downie echoed the need for a local creative space: “I’d love to see a space where local creative business could sell their products, maybe some sort of cooperative, there used to be the Butter Market and Saddlers Walk so we are missing the smaller outlets. Maybe along the lines of Bosham Walk with one cash desk.”