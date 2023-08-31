Reader's stunning picture shows rare blue supermoon over Cowdray Castle in Midhurst

Although its origins are shrouded in mystery, the name ‘blue Moon’ doesn’t actually have much to do with its colour. Instead, it refers to an extra full Moon in the lunar calendar. This is a relatively rare event, only taking place once every two or three years. This happens because full Moons actually take place every 29 and a half days, and a lunar year of twelve cycles lasts 354 days, so the surplus dayssometimes accumulate over two or three years, giving one lunar cycle an extra Moon.