Reading success at St Paul's

St Paul’s CE Academy are delighted to be awarded a ‘Reading for Pleasure’ Platinum Award – one of 6 schools across the country to receive this prestigious award. The award is the culmination of a consistent drive to promote Reading for Pleasure at the school over the past five years.

The school were assessed by external moderators from the United Kingdom Literacy Association (UKLA).

The assessors stated, “St Paul’s has developed, embedded and enriched a Reading for Pleasure culture with recognisable impact on staff knowledge, parents’ and children’s recreational reading.

"St Paul’s also offers invitational targeted Reading for Pleasure provision for those children who are less engaged, and are outward facing, involving the wider community.

St Paul's Reading Champions celebrating the school's awarrd

"Their work has a track record of sustaining Reading for Pleasure which impacts on all children as readers.”

The school runs numerous initiatives to promote a love of reading amongst the school community including bedtime story bears going home, reading buddies sharing books with younger children, book swaps, visits to the local library for all pupils and Reading Champions who lead reading groups in their classes.

Assistant Headteacher, Miss Watson, explains, “We are thrilled to receive this award. It is an honour. It is a testament to our staff team who have worked tirelessly to share a love of reading at our school.

"We all realise the importance of reading for our children.”