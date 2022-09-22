Recognition for Fontwell care home volunteer
A Fontwell care home volunteer was picked from hundreds of nominees to win an award.
Annie Kellett at Westergate House, was named Volunteer of the Year for the South in the Barchester Care Awards 2022, and is through to the national awards in October.
She said: “I was so surprised. I have been visiting Westergate House for the last ten years and love catching up with the residents.”
Annie visited the home when her husband Bob was a resident and has volunteered there since he died.
Most Popular
Paul Middleton-Russell, general manager, said: “As a volunteer, Annie brings fun, chatter and laughter. She has countless entertaining stories, some based on her life with her film-director husband. To Annie, everyone is a friend, and she loves to engage in a chat. As soon as she walks through the door, whether it's to join a resident for a cuppa, or to sell raffle tickets for an event, Annie brings sparkle, fun and conversation. A volunteer like no other!”