Recognition for Fontwell care home volunteer

Volunteer Annie Kellett and general manager Paul Middleton-Russell at Westergate House, Fontwell

Annie Kellett at Westergate House, was named Volunteer of the Year for the South in the Barchester Care Awards 2022, and is through to the national awards in October.

She said: “I was so surprised. I have been visiting Westergate House for the last ten years and love catching up with the residents.”

Annie visited the home when her husband Bob was a resident and has volunteered there since he died.

Annie with Phyllis