The explorer plans to summit Kanchenjunga – the third highest mountain in the world – before trekking and running hundreds of miles across the Great Himalayan Trail in the fastest-known time.

The journey will be approximately 330 miles and will cover elevations of more than 28,000 metres as Rupert passes Mount Everest before descending through the jungle to the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu. He will complete the journey trekking and trail-running as the terrain allows.

Rupert will set off in April and will share his experience as he travels along the Great Himalayan Trail, documenting his whole experience.

Rupert Jones-Warner.

Already an established mountaineer, Rupert holds the record as the youngest Briton to summit the notorious Annapurna and spent much of his youth running, cycling and sailing competitively.

Having been inspired by famous climbers through the years, the adventurer took up mountaineering for the first time at the age of 22.

When the pandemic paused international travel, he turned his focus to long-distance trail-running and has since completed multiple marathons, including two races over 100 miles.

However, this expedition will be a challenge unlike anything he has ever done before.

He said: “I love the challenge of climbing big mountains and running long distances but incorporating them into one adventure is completely new to me.

“The idea of climbing the third highest mountain on the planet followed by running over 300 miles is rather daunting and I am intrigued to see how my body copes.”

The adventure will be sponsored by outdoor adventure company Go Ape, which will also provide its social media followers with an insight into the ‘nitty-gritty details’ of an extreme expedition.

A spokesman for Go Ape said: “We’re a pretty daring bunch but Rupert is on totally different level – yet remarkably down to earth.

“There’s only a fraction of people that can achieve what he does, but I know already that Rupert has inspired people in Go Ape to take on new challenges and reach their adventure goals.

“We’re so excited to tell Rupert’s story and share his expedition with our customers, I’m sure that they’ll be equally inspired.”