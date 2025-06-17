Yarnbombersplaceholder image
Record-breaking crowd attends West Sussex festival

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 10:53 BST
East Preston’s 2025 Festival drew to a close at the weekend as ten days of events culminated in the popular Party on the Green with a record-breaking crowd gathering to enjoy live music, sunshine and the celebratory atmosphere.

Highlights of the second weekend also included a packed house for the Vox Beatles tribute, an art exhibition, flower shows, entertainment and BBQs at local pubs and clubs and a Dog Show. The theme for the festival parade on Saturday was ‘Games and Pastimes’ and the floats and walking groups were grateful for the fine weather as the procession walked through the village in costume with crowds of villagers cheering them on.

Festival chair Janine Nicholson said: "There has been a truly magical feel throughout the village during this year’s festival, generated by wholehearted community involvement. The support for all events has been incredible and we had wonderfully imaginative procession entries.

"On behalf of the festival committee, I would like to thank the people of East Preston, who never fail us with their support, and all the visitors who come to the village from surrounding areas to join in the festivities.”

Rainbow Club at East Preston Festival

1. East Preston Festival

Rainbow Club at East Preston Festival Photo: Steve Goodger

East Preston WI

2. East Preston Festival

East Preston WI Photo: Steve Goodger

Party on the Green

3. East Preston Festival

Party on the Green Photo: Steve Goodger

Festival Ambassadors

4. East Preston Festival

Festival Ambassadors Photo: Steve Goodger

