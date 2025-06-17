Highlights of the second weekend also included a packed house for the Vox Beatles tribute, an art exhibition, flower shows, entertainment and BBQs at local pubs and clubs and a Dog Show. The theme for the festival parade on Saturday was ‘Games and Pastimes’ and the floats and walking groups were grateful for the fine weather as the procession walked through the village in costume with crowds of villagers cheering them on.

Festival chair Janine Nicholson said: "There has been a truly magical feel throughout the village during this year’s festival, generated by wholehearted community involvement. The support for all events has been incredible and we had wonderfully imaginative procession entries.

"On behalf of the festival committee, I would like to thank the people of East Preston, who never fail us with their support, and all the visitors who come to the village from surrounding areas to join in the festivities.”

1 . East Preston Festival Rainbow Club at East Preston Festival Photo: Steve Goodger

2 . East Preston Festival East Preston WI Photo: Steve Goodger

3 . East Preston Festival Party on the Green Photo: Steve Goodger

4 . East Preston Festival Festival Ambassadors Photo: Steve Goodger