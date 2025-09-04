Record-breaking crowds 'smash all expectations' at Horsham events

That’s the verdict of Horsham District Council which staged the events – known as ‘Friday Lates’ – from June through to August.

Thousands flocked to the heart of the town every Friday evening to soak up the dazzling mix of music, food and ‘an amazing atmosphere.’

The free live performances spanned every genre from the vintage harmonies of The Spinnettes on VE Day to high-energy tribute acts like Taylored Swift, The Almost Elvis Band, Abba, Is There a Soul Out There? and Red Hot Tribute Peppers.

Themed nights celebrating Pride, Country and Western, Ska, Reggae, Bachata, and Salsa added even more to the mix.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure David Skipp said: “We were blown away by just how successful the Friday Lates were this year with more members of the community, more varieties of food and drink and more genres of entertainment being showcased than ever.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came along throughout the season to make these events such a huge success. A special thank you to our incredible food and drink stallholders who partnered with us and to all the amazing surrounding local businesses who combined to make such enjoyable experiences for everybody.

"And not least thank you to all the superb and talented acts who came along to entertain us. A truly unique summer season that rocked Horsham.”

1 . Horsham rocked Young fans loved the Taylored Swift show Photo: Sam Khan Photography

2 . Horsham rocked 'Almost Elvis' had a whole lotta shaking going on ... Photo: Sam Khan Photography