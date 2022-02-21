Record high number of businesses in East Sussex

The total number of registered companies in East Sussex rose to 70,862.

During the year 7,675 new businesses were registered in the county.

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Brighton and Hove formed the highest number of new businesses (3,796), followed by Wealden (1,089) and Eastbourne (917).

John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct, said, “It is excellent news to see so many new businesses being started in East Sussex, a trend which has propelled the county to a new record number of resident companies.

“East Sussex boasts an active economy, demonstrated by this latest increase in the number of businesses based in the county. Entrepreneurs are clearly motivated to invest in new businesses which meet current and emerging demands for goods or services.

“The overall picture for the UK as a whole is also an optimistic one with the total number of companies now exceeding five million for the very first time.”

The UK saw 771,617 new businesses formed, compared to 780,760 in 2020. The overall number of UK companies totalled 5,005,147, a three point five per cent increase on the total of 4,837,426 at the end of 2020. This continues a ten-year trend which shows the number of businesses in the UK doubling in that period.