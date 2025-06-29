The Red Arrows at Airbourne. Photo: Jon Rigby

Here’s when the Red Arrows will fly over Sussex today (Sunday, June 29).

The daredevils’ flight path will pass through several spots in Sussex today as part of their apperances elsewhere in the country.

This is when and where you may be able to spot the Red Arrows, according to their schedule.

After setting off from Bournemouth at 2.15pm, the display team will fly past the Isle of Wight and head along the West Sussex coast, flying over the sea near Selsey at 2.23pm.

At 2.30pm, the Red Arrows will pass by Beachy Head, Eastbourne, before heading along the East Sussex coast and passing over Bexhill Beach and Rother to the vicinity of Brightling at 2.34pm.

At 2.35pm, the display team will be seen near Wadhurst, before heading throught Kent and landing at Southend Airport at 2.41pm.

There will be another chance to spot the planes in East Sussex later in the day as they make their way to the Headcorn Battle of Britain show.

At 5.10pm, the display team will fly through the vicinity of Stone Cross, before heading through Churches Green at 5.11pm and Battle at 5.12pm to their official display in Kent.