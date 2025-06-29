The Red Arrows at Airbourne. Photo: Jon Rigby

Here’s when the Red Arrows will fly over Sussex today (Sunday, July 13).

The daredevils are set to make an appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed today – but you may be able to spot them elsewhere in Sussex.

This is when and where you may be able to spot the Red Arrows, according to their schedule.

After setting off from Bournemouth at 12.10pm, the display team will fly past the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth on their way to Goodwood.

The display team will fly through the vicinity of Funtington at 12.19pm, passing over West Stoke and East Lavant in time for their 12.20pm display at Goodwood.

After setting off from their display, the Red Arrows will fly north west of Arundel at 12.44pm.

At 12.46pm, the display team will be visible north east of Arundel, before passing over Crossbush and heading down to the Littlehampton coast. Shortly after, the daredevils will pass by Selsey on their way back to Bournemouth Airport.

Later in the day, the display team will again fly through Sussex skies as they make their journey to RAF Waddington.

After setting off from Bournemouth at 3pm, the Red Arrows will fly along the coast of Selsey, passing through the vicinity of Pagham at 3.11pm.

They’ll pass over Goodwood again at 3.12pm, pass through the vicinity of Charlton at 3.13pm and upwards to the vicinity of Codmore Hill at 3.14pm.

The daredevils will then travel through Mid Sussex and Wealden, flying east of Burnt Oak at 3.18pm before heading to Kent.