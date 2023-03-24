Edit Account-Sign Out
Red Nose Day Fun at Horsham care home Westhope Mews

On Friday the 17th of March all the residents and Tenants of Westhope Mews, Lodge & Place got together for Red Nose Day.

By Report submitted
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT

All arriving from 09:30am to be greeted at Westhope Mews in Denne Parade.

The Mission was to get all residents and tenants involved with raising some money and having fun.

As you may or may not know we are care homes run by Westhope under the ownership of Accomplish/Keys groups.

Red Nose Day at Westhope Mews
We have three locations here in Horsham supporting people with learning difficulties and supported living and independent living.

Residents and tenants have been busy all week making cakes and decorations for the big event at Mews.

Managers of the homes certainly got in on the act too dressing up in Red and making everyone have fun together.

We had guess how many sweets in the jar, guess the name of the teddy and lucky squares as well as drinks and lots of amazing cakes.

Red Nose Day at Westhope Mews
After Covid and the struggles of the homes it was nice to be able to bring everyone together in one place and have Fun.

Westhope Mews has seen many changes since before Covid with no stability in the home. However, a new young and vibrant management team is in place and the changes are amazing.

Smiling faces from Residents and tenants is amazing to see and makes our job even more worthwhile.

I have included some pictures but if you need anything else just let me know.

Red Nose Day at Westhope Mews
They raised just under £90 which is a superb effort from all, oh and they ate enough cakes to last until Christmas!!!

Red Nose Day at Westhope Mews
HorshamResidents