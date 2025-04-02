Red Nose Day training at Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club supports three charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club chose three charities to support with its fourth annual Red Nose Day training night.

Two teams of six were challenged to complete 100 lengths of the Wave pool in the club’s one-hour water time, swimming in relays and each towing a practice rescue manikin half-filled with water – while wearing their red noses.

The more advanced swimmers in team one completed their challenge with four minutes to spare, towing double lengths each.

Team two, which included four younger swimmers, managed a creditable 85 lengths towing single lengths.

The sponsored event proceeds this year will be divided three ways, between the Wave club, Comic Relief and Littlehampton Food Bank.

The food bank donation will involve a supermarket shop, accompanied by the club mascot Norman The Newfy, once all the donations have been collected.

Look out for a large Newfoundland dog look-a-like at a supermarket near you and grab a photo!

