Your article about Hastings Borough Council passing the motion I had brought forward, calling for a 20mph speed limit on residential roads in Hastings (Observer, 4 November) quotes several residents who have reservations about the idea.

Some people raised the issue of lack of enforcement, even of the current 30mph limit. The evidence shows, however, that even without enforcement, reducing the speed limit to 20mph typically results in a very significant reduction in casualties.

20 MPH Zone (Amherst Road in Hastings)

In a study in Newcastle where the city introduced eight 20mph limits for a trial period - with no enforcement beyond street signs - the overall number of accidents fell by between 24% and 56% in those streets.

A similar trial in Portsmouth found a 22% reduction in casualties.

So even with no enforcement beyond street signs, the evidence is that drivers reduce their speeds, and casualties are likewise reduced.

If a pedestrian is hit by a car at 30mph, they have a 45% chance of being seriously injured or killed.

At 20mph, that falls to 5%, so even minor reductions in speed could mean the difference between life and death for pedestrians and cyclists.

There are more benefits to 20mph zones: carbon dioxide emissions fall, traffic noise falls, local businesses thrive when it's safe to walk and cycle. But above all else is safety.

Government research has found that 20 mph zones cut child pedestrian and child cyclist accidents by 67%. Why on earth would we not want to take a simple, cheap, step to protect children and other vulnerable road users?