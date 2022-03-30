Refugee support group helps people rescued by Hastings lifeboat

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the coastguard co-ordinated a search and rescue operation in response to an incident involving small boats off East Sussex.

Hastings RNLI’s lifeboat was sent out and the coastguard worked with Border Force, Sussex Police and other partners.

The spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area.

The migrants are brought ashore following a series of rescue incidents in the Channel on Monday. Picture by Kevin Boorman SUS-220330-085101001

“If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond and rescue those in danger.”

Volunteers helped supply the people with food and other essentials after they were brought ashore on Monday evening at around 5.20pm.

Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager for Hastings Borough Council, said: “Hastings Supports Refugees were just brilliant, setting up hot food and drink, dry clothing, and blankets as soon as we opened Stade Hall, before the lifeboat had landed.

“They stayed there until the very end of the operation, even cleaning up Stade Hall after the migrants, coastguards, police and Border Force had left.

“They also took shoes and socks to the water’s edge as some of the migrants had lost their footwear in the crossing, and were left barefooted.

“When it became clear that more clothing, including childrenswear and footwear was needed, local residents brought more in, throughout the evening.

“In addition, local food businesses, including The Crown and Eat @ The Stade provided hot food for the migrants.

“It really was a fantastic community effort.”

The Home Office said UK authorities had to rescue or intercept 386 people from 12 incidents in the Channel on Monday and that French authorities intercepted at least seven events with 162 people from reaching the UK. One of these events was from Sunday (March 27).

Tom Pursglove, Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, said: “The rise in dangerous Channel crossings is unacceptable. Not only are they an overt abuse of our immigration laws but they also impact on the UK taxpayer, risk lives and our ability to help refugees come to the UK via safe and legal routes. Rightly, the British public has had enough.

“Through our Nationality and Borders Bill, we’re cracking down on people smugglers and fixing the broken system by making it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and introducing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment for those who facilitate illegal entry into our country.”