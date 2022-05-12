The 139-year-old bells of All Saints’ Church in Grange Road had been taken out for a long-awaited refurbishment in April last year.

All Saints’ Church said the bells will be rehung in time for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Some of the bells in All Saints' Church, Eastbourne

A church spokesperson said, “Other than minor works, including new bearings in 1929, a new tenor bell clapper in 1982, and routine maintenance, no significant or major work has been undertaken on these 130+ year old bells.

“The newly restored bells, together with all new modern fittings, will be brought back to the tower on Friday, May 20, and will be on display in the church that weekend.

"The bells will be dedicated during the 10am service on Sunday, May 22.”

The church said each bell has been fitted with a new headstock, clapper, new double ball bearing, wheel and stay.

New sliders and pulleys will also be fitted in the tower and a rope guide fitted in the ringing chamber.

Bell-ringer Philip Pawley said, “The preservation of bells cast 139-years-ago with their inscriptions and timeless sound is important for maintaining our heritage for future generations.