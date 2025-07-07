Refurbishment works start on public toilets in Selsey
The works, which started on Monday, July 7, will see Selsey Town Council’s public conveniences at the North CO-OP Car Park brought forward into the 21st century, with refreshed designs and new facilities.
As part of the works, motorists have been asked not to park in the hatched sections of the car park, in order to allow safe access for contractors and equipment.
"We kindly ask everyone, especially those doing the school run, to avoid parking in these marked zones – even just for a quick drop-off or pick-up. Your cooperation helps keep the project running smoothly and safely for all,” a Selsey Town Council spokesperson said.
Announced earlier this year, the works include improvements to the accessible toilet area, the installation of a baby changing unit and the removal of a partition wall to create a larger, unisex toilet.