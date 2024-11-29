Refused plans for a new home in Hastings have been given the go-ahead at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision published on November 27, a planning inspector has approved proposals to build a detached two-storey home on land adjacent to a terrace of houses in Priory Road.

The proposals had been refused planning permission by Hastings Borough Council in January due to concerns about its detached design and impact on the character of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report at the time a Hastings planning spokesman said: “The proposed development, by virtue of the scale, design and lack of continuity with the neighbouring terrace results in a development that represents poor design [and] fails to establish or maintain a strong sense of place, resulting in a detrimental impact on the established character of the area and the existing street scene.”

The development site in Priory Road. Image via Google Maps

In coming to this conclusion, it noted the prominent location of the proposed dwelling (adjacent to a terrace of houses) and its blank side elevations, a feature planning officers said would ‘appear bland and lack visual interest’.

The planning inspector reached a different view, judging the proposed dwelling to be well-suited to the area.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal by reason of its set back position and lower roof height would appear subservient in relation to the adjacent terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the roof form would differ from that on the adjacent terrace, the design of the roof helps to minimise its visual bulk at roof level.

“As a result of its size, design and siting, the proposal would not appear visually prominent in the street scene. Furthermore, the provision of the canopy on the front elevation provides visual interest and to some extent mimics the front projections that are present on the adjacent terrace.

“Accordingly, I find that the proposal would be in keeping with and would respect the built form in the locality.”

As a result of this view, the inspector judged the proposal to be acceptable and chose to grant planning permission.

For further information see application reference HS/FA/23/00648 on the Hastings Borough Council website.