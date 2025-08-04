Reigate & Banstead Borough Council honours local heroes at awards ceremony

The awards ceremony which took place on Monday, July 28 at the Town Hall recognised individuals and in some cases groups of individuals, for their exemplary voluntary service in five categories, including Young Volunteer Award (three winners), Individual Volunteer Award (18 winners), Individual Trustee Award (four winners), Volunteer Team Award (six winners), and Long Services Award (10 winners).

The Reigate & Banstead Volunteer Awards are organised each year in partnership with Voluntary Action Surrey East (VASE)

Presenting the awards, the Mayor of Reigate & Banstead, Cllr Rich Michalowski who was accompanied by the Mayoress, Mrs Michelle Gibney said: “As volunteers, you go above and beyond to serve our communities. Having read your stories, I can only describe you as local heroes.

“As a council, we are grateful for your contributions and these awards are one way for us to recognise your contribution.”

Stuart Matthew, Trustee of VASE said: “In these troubled times it is important to remember and celebrate those who willingly volunteer their time and energy to help others across our communities.

“These awards allow us to recognise outstanding individual contributions and to thank volunteers for the vital roles they play in supporting essential services.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Young Volunteer Award (up to 25 years old)

George Chandler (aged 25) - Loveworks

Alessia Byrne (aged 22) - YMCA East Surrey

Alexandra Quantick (aged 23) - Loveworks

Individual Volunteer Award (over 25 years old)

Ruth Barker - I Choose Freedom

Samantha Kern - The Lucy Rayner Foundation

Mahjubeen Rabbani – Community Volunteer

Tamara Mount – Community Volunteer

Graham Norris - Merstham Litterpicking

Ted Pottage - Surrey Coalition of Disabled People

Liz Lord - The Royal Alfred Seafarers' Society

Sarah Snell – Community Volunteer

Sam Brooks - Stripey Stork

Giti Zabiullah – Park Play

Mindy Inocco - 444 Growing

Gary Phipps - Furnistore in East Surrey Ltd

Mandy O'Brien – Community Volunteer

Jennifer Marks - East Surrey Hospital

Barbara Leaver - Woodhatch Community Centre

Wendy Wilde - St John Ambulance

Karen Tucker - Loveworks

Janice Ramsden - St Marks Food Club

Individual Trustee Award

Richard Bradfield - Reigate Beekeepers' Association

David Mathieson - Home-Start East Surrey

Paul Tickle - Age Concern Banstead

Nigel Scott - The Children's Trust

Volunteer Team Award

Allen and Fiona Reilly - Horley Lions

Salfords Primary School PTA Team - Emma Mitra and Emma Stone as co-chairs and Kym Jacks-Bryant as treasurer

Stripey Stork DofE Volunteer Support Team - Jo Smith, Ann Taylor, Sue Horton, Sally Wallis

FRIDAY YOUTH - St Margaret's Church Chipstead - Kat Wicksteed, Gareth Lewis-Jones, Young People: Tabitha, Megan, Callum, Miriam, Chloe, Immy and Flic

Crawley & Horley Hygiene Bank - Clare Excell and Lorraine Tippett

Callum Hawker and Tom Walters - 1st Tadworth Sea Scout Group

Long Service Award (10+ years in volunteering)

Joan Young – ReEngage

Gladys Bowen – The Children’s Trust

Avril Farley 1st Tadworth Brownies

Nicki Murrill – The Brigitte Trust

Sarah Murray-Obodynski - Home Start Epsom Ewell and Banstead

Tony Brown - 17th Reigate Scouts

Ivor Leyland - Age Concern Banstead

Geoff Taylor - Age Concern Merstham Redhill Reigate and Furnistore in East Surrey

Sarah Lopez – Tracks Through Pastures

Katja Turner - Surrey Counselling & Mediation

1 . Reigate & Banstead Borough Council honours local heroes at awards ceremony Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has honoured 41 local heroes for their selfless service to the borough and its communities. Photo: Reigate & Banstead Borough Council

2 . Reigate & Banstead Borough Council honours local heroes at awards ceremony Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has honoured 41 local heroes for their selfless service to the borough and its communities. Photo: Reigate & Banstead Borough Council

3 . Reigate & Banstead Borough Council honours local heroes at awards ceremony Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has honoured 41 local heroes for their selfless service to the borough and its communities. Photo: Reigate & Banstead Borough Council