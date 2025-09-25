Remember Remember! Burgess Hill celebrations from 2024

Saturday 27th September sees the return of the town's very popular bonfire night, as the Burgess Hill Bonfire Society brings you the annual torchlit procession, bonfire and fireworks display.

The spectacle is usually enjoyed by around 6,500 people each year, and this year promises to be even more popular. The cost of putting on the display is around eight to ten thousand pounds, and a recent "pub crawl" in the town raised hundreds of pounds towards the event. The event this year is sponsored by Benson's M&L Pleasure Fairs, they have fairground attractions on Fairfield recreation ground near the site of the bonfire, from Thursday 25th through to Sunday 28th September.

This year all the money you give in the collection buckets during the procession will go to Befriended, Park Centre Burgess Hill and The Early Birth Association.

The schedule for the day is as follows

15:00 Judging of Build a Guy at Bensons Fair, Fairfield Recreation Ground 18:15 Remembrance Service, Crescent way, Civic Way, The War Memorial 18:30 Tar Barrel Drag Racing in Church Road and visiting societies costume judging at Cyprus Road Car Park 19:30 First Procession sets off from Cyprus Road Car Park, to Crescent Way, Crescent Road, Mill Road, Cyprus Road, Church Road and Station Road 20:30 Grand Procession sets off goes via Station Road, Church Road, Cyprus Road, Crescent Way, Civic Way, Lower Church Road, Royal George Road, Fairfield Road, Western Road and finishing at Fairfield Recreation Ground 21:45 Lighting of the bonfire and firework display

See pictures and video from this year's event on the Mid Sussex Times website at the end of the weekend.

