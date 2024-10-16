Remembering iconic Hastings night spot Saturdays

Situated above the amusement arcade in George Street, it was the place where countless Hastings people fell in love, celebrated turning 18 and, on some occasions, got thrown down a steep flight of stairs by no-nonsense bouncers.

For certain generations of people growing up in Hastings, everyone has a tale to tell about Saturdays night club, whether that was the strictly enforced dress code (no trainers), packed dance floor, smooching to 10cc’s ‘I’m Not In Love’ or the famous Tuesday night 10p a pint offer. Thousands of local people must have grooved on its famous sunken dancefloor over the years.

The nightclub, underwent a number of name changes, including The G-Spot, Cloud 10 and Waves. It finally closed down in 2005 and the building was gutted by a major fire on the evening of the January 18 2023. It has subsequently been demolished.

But people can re-live the golden era of Saturdays when a reunion takes place on Friday November 29, from 8pm – 1am, at the London Trader pub in Hastings Old Town. DJ’s Simon Veness and Terry Johns playing all of the classic songs that were played at Saturdays back in the day. Entry is free.

Saturdays first opened its doors with a well attended launch party in 1975 following a re-brand of the Aquarius Club, famous in its own right for hosting bands such as Hot Chocolate, The Bay City Rollers and Percy Sledge.

The pre-opening publicity for Saturdays described it as ‘a late night entertainment centre’ and made mention of its 1,500 bulbs and 5,000 square feet of carpet – ‘specially designed and woven for the club’. It boasted of having a capacity for 480 people.

In the early 1980’s – arguably the golden age of Saturdays - the dancefloor was a sea of poodle-perm hairstyles, while people could order chicken and chips in a basket. Model and Sun Page 3 girl Samantha Fox paid a visit to Saturdays in 1986.

Hastings born John Digweed used to regularly guest as a DJ at Saturdays before going on to world-wide fame as a DJ and record producer. DJ Magazine voted him the World No. 1 DJ in 2001.

Share your memories of Saturdays night club with us.

Have you read? Hastings Bonfire celebrations in 53 pictures

Have you read? Hastings area rail line to close for nearly a month from this weekend

1 . Saturdays nightclub Saturdays nightclub Photo: supplied

2 . Saturdays nightclub The famous steep stairs at Saturdays Photo: supplied

3 . Saturdays nightclub Saturdays nightclub Photo: supplied