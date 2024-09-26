Remembering when a fire destroyed Hastings Pier Pavilion in 1917

He writes: Hastings Council has said there needs to be better safety features on Hastings Pier, including more fire safeguards. This is the lesson that has been learnt from two severely damaging fires on the pier, in 1917 and 2010.

The 1917 blaze destroyed the highlight of the pier: its spectacular multi-purpose pavilion that was the main attraction after the pier opened in 1872. The “peerless pier” was 910 feet long, with the last 300 feet holding the pavilion, with landing stages at the far end.

The new pier was soon attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors a year. In the 1880s the landing stages were made bigger to accommodate the many large pleasure steamers that wanted to regularly use the pier. In 1894 a tea café designed especially for women was erected at the seaward end of the pier. Two years later the pier staged “animated picture shows” making it one of the first two cinemas in Hastings.

In 1910 a series of improvements were made to Hastings Pier to counter the rivalry of the St Leonards Pier which had opened in 1891. The American Bowling Alley was built a third of a way along the pier, with a shooting gallery adjoining. A large joywheel roundabout was put up next to the seafront promenade, although it was demolished in 1912. Then in 1914 the pier was made bigger by widening the 220 feet of it next the promenade, and on this large area a bandstand and other new buildings were put up in 1916.

But then on 15 July 1917 disaster struck when the much-praised pier pavilion was destroyed in a huge blaze. The Observer said the tragedy was “A wonderful Sunday afternoon spectacle” which burnt with a “grandeur that was almost indescribable”. The pavilion collapsed “and there remained nothing but mass of twisted ironwork, where two hours before had been one of the glories of the town”. The cause of the fire was thought to be a lighted cigarette end dropped between the wooden planks of the decking, possibly by one of the many Canadian soldiers stationed in the town, who were noted as keen smokers.

A replacement pavilion did not open until 1922. This frail and unattractive barn-like structure formed the basis of the pier’s main pavilion until destroyed in the 2010 fire. The full history of the Hastings and St Leonards Piers is in my book A Pier Without Peer, on sale in the Fishermen’s Museum. Three hundred full-colour pages in hardback for just £8.

1 . The pavilion after the 1917 fire. The wreckage of the Pier Pavilion after the 1917 fire Photo: supplied

2 . The pier in the 1870s. The pier in the 1870s showing the Pavilion Photo: supplied

3 . Building the Pier in early 1872 Building the Pier in early 1872 Photo: supplied