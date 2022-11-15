Shoreham College gathered to mark the fallen in a moving act of remembrance.

Held every year in honour of the former pupils who gave their lives in defence of the country, the service on Friday (November 11) was well attended by all students, parents, grandparents and staff.

The service was officiated by Reverend Steve Emerson and wreaths were laid at the college memorial by principal Sarah Bakhtiari on behalf of the college; the president of the Old Shorehamers’ Association, Mr Abbott, on behalf of the ex-pupils and the chairman of the parent’s association.

A college spokesperson said: “Head boy and girl Finley and Aoife read the Roll of Honour in front of the memorial plaques in the college quad, followed by Eamonn reading from Ecclesiasticus, Chapter 44 v1-14

“The last post was played by beautifully by Alfie.”

Mrs Bakhtiari said the service is a ‘fittingly solemn moment’ in the college calendar, adding: “We came together to give thanks and remember the sacrifice of all those that have fought in wars to defend and protect our way of life.

"The names of the Old Shorehamer's who lost their lives in the first and second world wars were read out, and the Shoreham College community of 2021 remembered them. One hundred and five Old Shorehamer's were remembered.”

