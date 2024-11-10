The annual Remembrance Service and march past took place at the Worthing War Memorial, outside Worthing Town Hall in Chapel Road on Sunday, November 10.
The two-minute silence started on the first stroke of the town hall clock at 11:00am.
The Worthing Borough Mayor and others laid wreaths for the fallen and took the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11:30am after the Remembrance Service.
The Mayor of Worthing, said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”
