Remembrance Day service 2024 in Worthing - In Pictures

Sam Pole

Published 10th Nov 2024
Residents in Worthing gathered for remembrance as the annual Remembrance Service took place in the town.

The annual Remembrance Service and march past took place at the Worthing War Memorial, outside Worthing Town Hall in Chapel Road on Sunday, November 10.

The two-minute silence started on the first stroke of the town hall clock at 11:00am.

The Worthing Borough Mayor and others laid wreaths for the fallen and took the salute at the March Past in front of Worthing Town Hall at approximately 11:30am after the Remembrance Service.

The Mayor of Worthing, said: “I am extremely proud and humbled to represent my town and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the many local organisations from Worthing and further afield who continue to support our annual Remembrance Service and Parade.”

