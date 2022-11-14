Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey
Chichester and Selsey residents remembered all those who lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of its Remembrance service yesterday (Sunday, November 13) .
By Sam Pole
14th Nov 2022, 11:00am
The Parade formed up in East Street, the ‘front’ of the Parade, with the 461 Chichester Squadron Air Training Corps band leading, will be at the bottom end of the pedestrian precinct in East Street.
The Parade then marched down East Street, into Eastgate Square, St Pancras and mustered in Litten Gardens.
An act of remembrance was also held in Selsey, where, following a parade through the town, a wreath was laid at the war memorial.
