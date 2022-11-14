Edit Account-Sign Out
DM22110018a.jpg. Remembrance Sunday, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey

Chichester and Selsey residents remembered all those who lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of its Remembrance service yesterday (Sunday, November 13) .

By Sam Pole
17 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 11:00am

The Parade formed up in East Street, the ‘front’ of the Parade, with the 461 Chichester Squadron Air Training Corps band leading, will be at the bottom end of the pedestrian precinct in East Street.

The Parade then marched down East Street, into Eastgate Square, St Pancras and mustered in Litten Gardens.

An act of remembrance was also held in Selsey, where, following a parade through the town, a wreath was laid at the war memorial.

1. Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey

A veteran at the Remembrance St. Peters' Church Selsey.

Photo: Chris Hatton

2. Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey

DM22110142a.jpg. Remembrance Sunday, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

3. Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey

Part of the Selsey parade in the High Street

Photo: Chris Hatton

4. Remembrance Sunday 2022 in pictures: Services in Chichester and Selsey

DM22110074a.jpg. Remembrance Sunday, Chichester. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

Photo: Derek Martin

Selsey
