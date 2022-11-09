Remembrance Sunday 2022: Newhaven blind Falklands veteran to march on the Cenotaph for charity that 'saved his life'

Terry Bullingham will be marching with 40 other blind veterans supported by Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, as the country commemorates 40 years since the Falklands War.

Terry said: “With this year being the 40th anniversary of The Falklands, I’ll be thinking of those who didn’t make it back. Especially those men we lost on HMS Glamorgan two days before the end of the war.

"I knew some of them very well and they will be in my thoughts on Remembrance Sunday.”

Having joined the Royal Navy in 1960, Terry was in the Falklands on board HMS Antrim on May 21, when four Argentine Skyhawk fighter-bombers passed over the ship, dropping a pattern of eight 1,000 lb bombs.

Terry was had been hit by a cannon shell. He was treated first on board the Canberra and then operated on once he arrived on the SS Uganda, the hospital ship.

The 78-year-old said: “When you first lose your sight it’s like being taken back into infancy, you can’t get around.”

By Autumn 1982, inspired by the blind First and Second World War veterans he met, Terry had found Blind Veterans UK and had begun his rehabilitation, learning to type, read and write Braille, and use a long cane.

Terry said: “I thought, if you can crack it, I’m certainly going to. They had overcome such challenges in their lives. The camaraderie together with the encouragement and support from Blind Veterans UK kept me positive and I found I was able to achieve more each day. I simply wouldn’t have survived without their support.”

Terry thanks the charity for restoring his confidence and independence in the early days, helping him to build a career working as a museum information officer, a social worker and a lecturer.

He said: “I want to share my experiences of this wonderful organisation and their commitment to providing lifelong support to so many.”

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans like Terry, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

Chief executive of Blind Veterans UK, major general Nick Caplin CB, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a very poignant time for our blind veterans as we reflect on the sacrifice and service of all members of the Armed Forces.

“This will be a special Remembrance Sunday as not only will it be a return to normality for the first time since the pandemic, but it will also be the first Remembrance since the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As our former Patron and our Commander in Chief, Her Majesty held a very important place in the hearts of all members of Blind Veterans UK who have served their country in her name, and she will be uppermost in our thoughts at this time.”

Terry said: “Blind Veterans UK changed my life forever. So I would say to any blind veterans out there, just pick up the phone and get in touch. The comradeship is what it’s all about. You’ll meet others in the same boat as yourself and I guarantee you’ll never look back.”

While Blind Veterans UK initially cared for veterans blinded in active Service, today they help veterans no matter what caused their sight loss.