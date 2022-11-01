Eastbourne will remember all those who have lost their lives in wartime conflict as part of its annual service of remembrance on November 13 at the War Memorial Roundabout by Cornfield Road. Traditionally, thousands of people attend the event which begins in Terminus Road with a parade of representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations.

The following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10am-1pm on November 13:

Remembrance Sunday Parade: Road closures in Eastbourne

Hyde Gardens - from its junction with Cornfield Road to its junction with Gildredge Road (east to west)

Lushington Road - from its junction with Gildredge Road to its junction with Cornfield Road

Lushington Lane - from its junction with Gildredge Road to its junction with Cornfield Road

Cornfield Road - from its junction with Terminus Road to its junction with Memorial Roundabout

Lismore Road - from its junction with Bolton Road to its junction with Memorial Roundabout

Trinity Trees - from its junction with Hartington Place to Memorial Roundabout

Devonshire Place - (south to north) from its junction with Compton Street to its junction with Memorial Roundabout

Cornfield Terrace - from its junction with Blackwater Road to its junction with Memorial Roundabout

Hardwick Road - from its junction with Blackwater Road to its junction with South Street

Spencer Road - from its junction with Blackwater Road to its junction with South Street