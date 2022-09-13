Remembrance Sunday plans in Hailsham
Plans are under way in Hailsham for Remembrance Sunday.
Hailsham Town Council, Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch and Hailsham Parish Church are working together to plan this year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service.
A Remembrance Sunday morning service will take place at Hailsham Parish Church on November 13 at 9.30am.
Then there will be a parade of the Hailsham & District Standard followed by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, starting at 10.35am.
Most Popular
The parade will finish at the Hailsham War Memorial, in time for a wreath laying service, playing of the Last Post and a two-minute silence at 11am.
Attendees are then invited to return to Hailsham Parish Church for hot drinks.
Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "This Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them. It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council. It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."
For more information email [email protected] or call 01323 841702.