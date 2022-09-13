Remembrance Sunday plans in Hailsham

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook said: "This Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them. It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council. It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."