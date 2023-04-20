Edit Account-Sign Out
Removal men clear out Chichester pub

A Chichester pub which has been closed for months is being cleared out.

By Joe Stack
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Sit and Sip shut its doors at the end of April- last year and faced closure following reports of staff shortages. The North Street bar’s owners said they hoped to reopen the venue ‘as soon as possible’, but the doors remained shut ever since.

Management were looking for new staff to join the team and open the pub and a statement released in September suggested plans were underway to bring the bar back.

This week removals teams were seen clearing the venue of furniture and stock.

Beer stock imageBeer stock image
Beer stock image

While the Chichester bar’s Facebook page remains active, most posts now relate to subsequent branches in Horsham and Wokingham. The branch has also been removed from the company’s website which said the bar ‘overlooks Priory Park’.

The city can also boast a number of business success stories, including the arrival of award-winning designer Catherine Rowe’s new shop in Draper’s Yard, and an exciting new Turkish pizza restaurant in Chichester Gate.

For more business news, follow @joe_stack_

