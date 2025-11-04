Removal of Horsham town centre cobbles 'temporary' says council

New concerns over controversial cobbles in Horsham town centre have been raised after some were removed and replaced with tarmac.

But Horsham District Council says that the change is temporary and the cobbles will be reinstated.

Fears over the future of the town’s cobbled roads were first raised in April when the council revealed proposals to remove them as part of town centre regeneration plans.

The council said then that it was proposing to replace the cobbles ‘with a suitably coloured asphalt surface with chippings.’ But local residents complained that the change risked losing the town’s ‘historical character.’

A final decision over what happens to the cobbles now is expected to be made by West Sussex County Council as highway authority.

Meanwhile, the district council says recent works which saw a patch of cobbles removed from an area outside The Red Deer pub and the ‘holes’ filled with tarmac had been necessary for water works to take place.

A council spokesperson said: “Works have been undertaken by Southern Water in various areas of the Carfax which has necessitated the temporary removal of cobbles. Southern Water has confirmed that the cobbles will be reinstated in due course.”