Rent a colourful Seaford beach hut this summer: bookings now available for 2024
The colourful huts are situated right next to Seaford beach and the council said there are three types of hire.
These are: Mid-Week Hire, £60 off peak (May, June September) and £75 peak season (July and August); Weekend Hire (Friday to Sunday), £80 off peak and £95 peak season; Full Week Hire (Friday to Thursday), £135 off-peak and £165 peak.
A council spokesperson said: “Situated next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to a toilet close by, these vibrant huts will be ready from Friday, April 26, and available all summer, until Sunday, September 22.
“The Huts get booked up very quickly, so book early to avoid disappointment. You can book the West View Beach Huts by contacting the Seaford Tourist Information Centre at 37 Church Street, Seaford, BN25 1HG, 01323 897426. Card and cash payments are accepted.”