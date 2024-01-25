Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The colourful huts are situated right next to Seaford beach and the council said there are three types of hire.

These are: Mid-Week Hire, £60 off peak (May, June September) and £75 peak season (July and August); Weekend Hire (Friday to Sunday), £80 off peak and £95 peak season; Full Week Hire (Friday to Thursday), £135 off-peak and £165 peak.

Seaford Town Council's popular West View Beach Huts are available for hire from April. Photo: Google Street View

A council spokesperson said: “Situated next door to Frankie’s Café kiosk, with access to a toilet close by, these vibrant huts will be ready from Friday, April 26, and available all summer, until Sunday, September 22.